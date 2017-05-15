United Airlines’ cockpit access codes accidentally made public
A flight attendant mistakenly posted information on a public website including security codes used to access the cockpit on United Airlines planes, according to the Wall Street Journal. United emailed employees a safety alert on Saturday that told them the company’s security procedures “may have been compromised,” CBS News reported. They were told that “the risk…
