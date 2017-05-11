Quantcast

US ambassador to Qatar tweets frustration after Trump fires Comey

International Business Times

11 May 2017 at 05:04 ET                   
James Comey (screenshot)

Dana Shell Smith, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar, expressed frustration Wednesday after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Trump fired Comey amid the latter’s probe into alleged ties between Trump associates and the Russian government. Smith, a holdover from the Barack Obama administration, tweeted: “Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home,…

