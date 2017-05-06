Quantcast

US and Russian generals revive agreement on Syrian airspace

Voice of America

06 May 2017 at 23:00 ET                   
U.S. fighter jets (Voice of America)

Top U.S. and Russian military officials say they have agreed to revive a previous agreement intended to prevent midair incidents by warplanes from the two countries flying over Syria. Statements in Washington and Moscow on Saturday said General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, had spoken by telephone with his Russian counterpart,…

