US appeals court largely upholds block on Trump’s travel ban

Reuters

25 May 2017 at 14:32 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to signing financial services executive orders at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday to keep largely in place a block on President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority nations.

A majority of judges on the appeals court in a 10-3 decision said they were “unconvinced” the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a “Muslim ban.”

The court also found the challengers were likely to suffer “irreparable harm” if the ban were implemented and that it might violate the U.S. Constitution.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, Andrew Chung and Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

