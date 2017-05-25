US appeals court largely upholds block on Trump’s travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to signing financial services executive orders at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday to keep largely in place a block on President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority nations.

A majority of judges on the appeals court in a 10-3 decision said they were “unconvinced” the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a “Muslim ban.”

The court also found the challengers were likely to suffer “irreparable harm” if the ban were implemented and that it might violate the U.S. Constitution.

