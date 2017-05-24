US Army lost track of where they put $1 billion in weapons and arms transfers in Iraq and Kuwait: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. Army failed to properly monitor more than $1 billion worth of arms transfers in Iraq and Kuwait, according to a declassified government audit obtained by Amnesty International released Wednesday. Related: ISIS supporters celebrate Manchester concert explosion “This audit provides a worrying insight into the U.S. Army’s flawed—and potentially dangerous—system for controlling millions of dollars’…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion