US House approves tighter North Korea sanctions

Reuters

04 May 2017 at 14:59 ET                   
Undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 10, 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a speech at the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces in Pyongyang (AFP)

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation on Thursday to tighten sanctions on North Korea by targeting its shipping industry and companies that do business with the reclusive state.

The vote was 419 to 1.

Supporters said the legislation was intended to send a strong message to North Korea, amid international concern over the escalation of its nuclear program.

The measure would have to be approved by the Senate before it could be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law.

Although legislation addressing North Korea has been introduced in the Senate, there was no immediate word on when or if the Senate might take up a bill.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
