US House Russian probe leaders promise to protect FBI investigation

Reuters

11 May 2017 at 16:30 ET                   
Mike Conaway (Screen Capture)

The leaders of the House of Representatives intelligence committee’s investigation into U.S. allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election said on Thursday they would seek to ensure the FBI’s probe “is not impeded or interfered with.”

“As a part of our responsibilities, we will be conducting rigorous oversight to ensure that the FBI’s own investigation is not impeded or interfered with in any way,” Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in a joint statement, two days after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)

