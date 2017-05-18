US-led coalition strikes pro-Assad forces in Syria

US military jet (AFP Photo/Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford)

US-led coalition aircraft on Thursday struck a pro-regime convoy in Syria as it headed toward a remote coalition garrison near the Jordanian border, a US defense official said, AFP reported.

“A convoy going down the road didn’t respond to numerous ways for it to be warned off from getting too close to coalition forces in At-Tanf,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Then there was finally a strike against the lead portion of that movement.”