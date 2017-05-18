Quantcast

US-led coalition strikes pro-Assad forces in Syria

Agence France-Presse

18 May 2017 at 13:41 ET                   
US military jet (AFP Photo/Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford)

US-led coalition aircraft on Thursday struck a pro-regime convoy in Syria as it headed toward a remote coalition garrison near the Jordanian border, a US defense official said, AFP reported.

“A convoy going down the road didn’t respond to numerous ways for it to be warned off from getting too close to coalition forces in At-Tanf,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Then there was finally a strike against the lead portion of that movement.”

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
