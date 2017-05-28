US Senate panel advances measure on Russian propaganda and election meddling
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A key U.S. Senate committee has moved forward on new legislation aimed at countering Russian propaganda and election meddling in the United States and elsewhere. The bill, passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, is one of several Russia-targeted measures now circulating in Congress, reflecting the general attitude among many U.S. lawmakers toward Moscow.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion