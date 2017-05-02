US Senate votes to confirm Jay Clayton as SEC chairman
The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm attorney Jay Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency tasked with policing and writing rules for Wall Street.
In a 61-37 vote, the Senate approved the nomination, with some moderate Democrats joining their Republican colleagues in supporting his confirmation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by G Crosse)
