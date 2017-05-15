Quantcast

US top court rules in favor of debt collector in bankruptcy dispute

Reuters

15 May 2017 at 10:28 ET                   
U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that tried to recoup old debt that was not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.

The justices, in a 5-3 decision, ruled in favor of Midland Funding, a subsidiary of Encore Capital Group Inc, which was sued by an Alabama debtor named Aleida Johnson who entered bankruptcy in 2014. The court’s newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, did not participate in the ruling.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

