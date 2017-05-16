Quantcast

US ‘warned Israel’ not to share intel with Team Trump

Newsweek

16 May 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. intelligence officials reportedly warned their Israeli counterparts to exert caution in sharing top secret information with Donald Trump’s administration for fear of it being passed to Russia and then to Moscow’s ally and Israel’s arch-enemy, Iran. Discussions between U.S. and Israeli security services prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 gave rise to concerns that…

