US weather forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season

Reuters 25 May 2017 at 12:18 ET

United States weather forecasters on Thursday predicted more storms than normal for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, beginning on June 1.

Meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said there is a 70 percent chance of the Atlantic region seeing between 11 and 17 named storms in the six-month hurricane season.

