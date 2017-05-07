Vermont could legalize recreational pot next
Adults in Vermont are one step closer toward being able to consume marijuana without worrying about going to jail after the House passed a measure this week aimed at legalizing recreational cannabis. Although only by a slim margin, the bill was approved with a 71 to 74 vote Tuesday. The bill, named H.170, was introduced by…
