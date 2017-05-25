Victim of Turkish DC embassy brawl set to sue over injuries
A demonstrator involved in the last week’s violent clash with guards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells VOA a lawsuit will be filed over injuries sustained during the May 16 melee outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington. Armenia-born Lucy Usoyan, an ethnic-Yazidi who became a U.S. citizen after moving here with family at age…
