Victim of Turkish DC embassy brawl set to sue over injuries

Voice of America

25 May 2017 at 08:18 ET                   
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan looks on as his bodyguards fight protestors.

A demonstrator involved in the last week’s violent clash with guards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells VOA a lawsuit will be filed over injuries sustained during the May 16 melee outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington. Armenia-born Lucy Usoyan, an ethnic-Yazidi who became a U.S. citizen after moving here with family at age…

