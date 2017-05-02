VIDEO FLASHBACK: 6 years ago NBC interrupted Trump’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ as Obama announced death of Bin Laden

YouTube screenshot

On May 2, 2011 NBC cut into Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” for a special announcement from then-President Barack Obama that 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden had been discovered and killed by Navy SEALS.

Cutting way from Trump quizzing Apprentice contestants, Obama stepped to a podium to make the stunning announcement following a manhunt that lasted almost ten years.

“Good evening. Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world, the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda, and a terrorist who’s responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women, and children,” President Obama stated.

“It was nearly 10 years ago that a bright September day was darkened by the worst attack on the American people in our history. The images of 9/11 are seared into our national memory — hijacked planes cutting through a cloudless September sky; the Twin Towers collapsing to the ground; black smoke billowing up from the Pentagon; the wreckage of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the actions of heroic citizens saved even more heartbreak and destruction.”

“Last August, after years of painstaking work by our intelligence community, I was briefed on a possible lead to bin Laden. It was far from certain, and it took many months to run this thread to ground. I met repeatedly with my national security team as we developed more information about the possibility that we had located bin Laden hiding within a compound deep inside of Pakistan. And finally, last week, I determined that we had enough intelligence to take action, and authorized an operation to get Osama bin Laden and bring him to justice,” Obama continued.

“Today, at my direction, the United States launched a targeted operation against that compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. A small team of Americans carried out the operation with extraordinary courage and capability. No Americans were harmed. They took care to avoid civilian casualties. After a firefight, they killed Osama bin Laden and took custody of his body.”

You can watch the Trump Apprentice video interruption and Obama’s speech below via YouTube: