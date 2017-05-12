Voters increasingly concerned of nuclear war
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The United States’ tenuous relationship with North Korea is on the minds of most Americans, according to a new poll. A Rassmussen Reports poll released Thursday found that 57 percent of U.S. voters believe a nuclear war with North Korea will take place before the end of the century. Twenty-four percent consider it very likely, while…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion