Voters increasingly concerned of nuclear war

International Business Times

12 May 2017 at 15:06 ET                   
Explosion nuclear bomb in ocean (Shutterstock).

The United States’ tenuous relationship with North Korea is on the minds of most Americans, according to a new poll. A Rassmussen Reports poll released Thursday found that 57 percent of U.S. voters believe a nuclear war with North Korea will take place before the end of the century. Twenty-four percent consider it very likely, while…

