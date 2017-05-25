Voters nervous about Trump controversies: poll
The investigation into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia—and the recent bombshell news reports on the subject—have left most American voters feeling nervous, according to a new poll released Thursday. A majority of registered voters, 55 percent, said that controversies surrounding Trump “were making them nervous about the future of the country,” the Morning Consult/Politico survey…
