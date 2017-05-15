WannaCry hackers only made $50,000 worth of Bitcoin from attack
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The largest ransomware cyberattack in history started infecting computers around the world last Friday. CNN reported the WannaCry virus infected more than 200,000 machines by Monday morning, including hospitals, universities and government agencies from the United Kingdom National Health Services to the Russian Central Bank and even Indian police systems in the state of Andhra Pradesh.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion