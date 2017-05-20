War with North Korea would be tragic: US military chief
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
US defence chief James Mattis delivered a sombre caution on North Korea saying any military attempts to resolve the crisis would be “tragic on an unbelievable scale”. Mattis was speaking on Friday to reporters at the Pentagon, days after North Korea test-fired what analysts say was its longest-range rocket yet. Despite tough talk from top US…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion