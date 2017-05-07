Warren Buffett calls out Trump’s Obamacare repeal bill
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett took on the Republican Obamacare repeal bill that was passed by the House this week and called it “a huge tax cut” for the rich. The billionaire investor was speaking at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, which is attended every year by tens of thousands of investors…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion