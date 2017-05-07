Quantcast

Warren Buffett calls out Trump’s Obamacare repeal bill

International Business Times

07 May 2017 at 11:44 ET                   
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (Fortune Live Media/Flickr)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett took on the Republican Obamacare repeal bill that was passed by the House this week and called it “a huge tax cut” for the rich. The billionaire investor was speaking at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, which is attended every year by tens of thousands of investors…

