Wars in Iraq, Afghanistan not for democracy, Rice says
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Thursday that U.S.-led interventions in the Middle East and Central Asia were not about spreading democracy, but about addressing regional security issues. Rice, who served in former President George W. Bush’s administration as national security advisor from 2001 through 2005 and as secretary of state from 2005 to 2009,…
