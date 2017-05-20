Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Was Michael Flynn a national security threat from the beginning?

International Business Times

20 May 2017 at 09:38 ET                   
Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Russian officials boasted during last year’s presidential campaign that they had built a strong relationship with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The Russian officials believed that they could use Flynn to influence President Donald Trump and his team, sources told CNN. The discussions became point of concern for U.S. intelligence officials, who picked up the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Melania Trump wants Sean Spicer gone after president returns from overseas trip: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+