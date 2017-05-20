WATCH: Alec Baldwin as Trump sings ‘Halleluja’ with whole White House clan in hilarious SNL opener

Alec Baldwin and SNL cast sing 'Halleluja' (Screen capture)

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week to play President Donald Trump performing Leonard Cohen’s “Halleluia,” in a hilarious send-up on Kate McKinnon’s performance of the song as Hillary Clinton in November of 2016.

Over the course of the song — a reference to the cartwheeling fireball of failure and scandal that has enveloped the White House in recent days — Trump was joined by cast members dressed as Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon in Grim Reaper drag, Eric Trump and Donald, Jr. and Ivanka and Melania.

“I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Baldwin said. “But I can’t speak for any of these people.”

Watch the video, embedded below: