WATCH: Alec Baldwin as Trump sings ‘Halleluja’ with whole White House clan in hilarious SNL opener

David Ferguson

20 May 2017 at 23:46 ET                   
Alec Baldwin and SNL cast sing 'Halleluja' (Screen capture)

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week to play President Donald Trump performing Leonard Cohen’s “Halleluia,” in a hilarious send-up on Kate McKinnon’s performance of the song as Hillary Clinton in November of 2016.

Over the course of the song — a reference to the cartwheeling fireball of failure and scandal that has enveloped the White House in recent days — Trump was joined by cast members dressed as Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon in Grim Reaper drag, Eric Trump and Donald, Jr. and Ivanka and Melania.

“I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Baldwin said. “But I can’t speak for any of these people.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
