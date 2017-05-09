WATCH: All hell breaks loose at Florida airport after Spirit Airlines cancels 11 flights

A massive brawl erupted at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday after Spirit Airlines canceled 11 of its flights.

Per TMZ, Spirit announced 11 cancellations and 26 delays at the Florida airport after its pilots allegedly refused to fly due to a labor dispute with the airline.

After the cancellations were announced, several passengers grew angry and began slamming their hands at the ticket counters, which forced the airline to call in security officers who were quickly drawn into brawls with upset passengers.

“We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network.”

At least three people were arrested as a result of the incident.

Watch videos of the incident below.