WATCH: Angry crowds chant ‘single payer’ and ‘shame’ at GOP Rep. Tom MacCarthur town hall

Screengrab of areal footage of protesters by CBS Philly

New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur was greeted by large protests at a Town Hall for his role in resurrecting the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act after it initially lacked the GOP votes needed to pass the House of Representatives.

The Burlington County Times, the daily newspaper in Willingboro Township, where the protests were held, covered the “angry crowds” at the town hall. They reported protested chanted, “single payer” at the second term congressman.

Over 300 people were permitted inside, with Willingboro Township Mayor Chris Walker declining a request to introduce MacArthur and instead joining the protesters.

“Thanks in part to MacArthur’s effort, the House narrowly approved the bill last week by a vote of 217-213, close to the bare minimum needed for passage and with no Democratic votes,” the Burlington County Times reported. “Officially known as the American Health Care Act, the legislation was decried as both “Trumpcare” and “MacArthurcare” by protesters at the event.”

Congressman MacArthur spent over $5 million of his personal fortune during his 2014 campaign. He is the wealthiest member of the congressional delegation from New Jersey.

“When McArthur, 56, wasn’t batting down criticism about health care, he was dealing with voters fuming over Trump’s decision to fire Comey as FBI director,” the Washington Examiner reported. “They roared with disapproval when MacArthur said he did not support the appointment of a special prosecutor to take over the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the election that might implicate the Trump campaign.”

The protest wasn’t the only big political news in New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district today. CBS Philly reported that former Obama White House national security adviser Andrew Kim has raised $43,000 online in the last week and is now “more likely” to challenge Congressman MacArthur in the 2018 midterm elections.

“We have an opportunity to take down the person who was the author of Trumpcare 2.0,” Kim said. “He owns every part of this.”