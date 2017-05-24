Quantcast

WATCH: Bernie Sanders slams Trump’s ‘grotesquely immoral’ budget

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 23:09 ET                   

Bernie Sanders ripped President Donald Trump’s proposed budget Wednesday after the administration released an outline of their plan. The Vermont senator appeared on NBC to say that the proposal was “grotesquely immoral.” “That budget that Trump has presented is a grotesquely immoral budget,” he said in the appearance. “It is a horrific budget.” Sanders went on…

