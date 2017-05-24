WATCH: Bernie Sanders slams Trump’s ‘grotesquely immoral’ budget
Bernie Sanders ripped President Donald Trump’s proposed budget Wednesday after the administration released an outline of their plan. The Vermont senator appeared on NBC to say that the proposal was “grotesquely immoral.” “That budget that Trump has presented is a grotesquely immoral budget,” he said in the appearance. “It is a horrific budget.” Sanders went on…
