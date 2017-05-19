WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo grills pro-Trump congressman for flip-flopping on special prosecutor

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) (Photo: Screen capture)

In an interview with Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), CNN’s Chris Cuomo couldn’t understand why the Congressman was flip-flopping all over the issue of the special counsel. Thursday, former FBI director Robert Mueller was named to serve as a special counsel on the Russia investigation.

“Listen, I didn’t approve of it,” Duffy told Cuomo of appointing a special prosecutor. “I think with a House, Senate and FBI investigation, it wasn’t needed. But now that it’s there, I’ll support it. It doesn’t make any sense to push back on a special investigation.”

Cuomo asked Duffy if Mueller was the right choice and Duffy explained he’s too new to office to really know.

“Why support something you think is a bad idea?” Cuomo wondered.

Duffy’s only excuse was that he can’t do anything about it.

“That doesn’t mean you have to support it. You can say, ‘I didn’t think this was a good idea. It’s still a bad idea,” Cuomo followed.

Duffy claimed he would simply shrug his shoulders. He took issue with the fact that there were not one but four or five investigations into Trump, his staff and Russia. Congress spent over $7 million for nearly two dozen hearings on the Benghazi attacks.

“So, what now, three investigations aren’t enough, we want four investigations, do we want five?” Duffy asked. How many investigations are appropriate to look at this information about Russia? I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Duffy then blamed the media for being obsessed with the story.

“I’m not buying into the fact that there was any collusion between president Trump and Russia,” he said

Cuomo explained that Duffy can’t know whether or not. “How do you know there was none, how do you know there was? You can’t know. You don’t know the proof,” he said.

Duffy said he agreed with Cuomo but that even Cuomo doesn’t have all of the facts. He then proceeded to blame the cable news networks for being “a flame running stories about collusion.”

“But it’s equally wrong… if you don’t like that people are artificially saying there was collusion, to say artificially there was no collusion is equally wrong, right? You’re not being better in that solution, it’s a manifestation of the same problem,” Cuomo explained.

Watch their exchange below:



Cuomo nails GOP rep’s flip-flop on special… by sarahburris