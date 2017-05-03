WATCH: Comey admits FBI investigating leaks to Giuliani and Trump team

Rudy Giuliani speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey told senators that he is “very, very interested” in the possibility that members of the bureau leaked documents about Hillary Clinton’s private email server investigation to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as reported by HuffPost.

The weekend prior to the 2016 presidential election, Comey announced that the bureau was re-opening their investigation into Clinton’s emails, but shortly thereafter, Giuliani told Fox News that he’d heard about it in advance.

“Did I hear about it? You’re darn right I heard about it,” Giuliani, a major surrogate during Donald Trump’s campaign, said.

Comey said that if his probe into possible internal leaks to the Trump team reveals any employee wrongdoing, there will “serious consequences”.

Watch Comey’s Senate testimony regarding the potential internal leaks to Giuliani via HuffPost below.