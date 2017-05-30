Quantcast

Watch Don Lemon lose his sh*t while reading Trump’s cringeworthy ‘magnetic personality’ statement

Tom Boggioni

30 May 2017 at 23:23 ET                   
Laughing Don Lemon -- CNN screengrab

During a panel discussion on President Donald Trump’s rough day with the press, CNN host Don Lemon took time out to read from the White House’s now-infamous statement stating the president “has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy,” before busting out laughing.

As Lemon noted, “I want to talk about [White House communications official] Hope Hicks who put put this story, this response today that said, ‘President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy, which is infectious to those around him. He has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an arena of 30,000. He has built great relationships throughout his life and treats everyone with respect. He is brilliant with a great sense of humor … and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more than even they thought possible.”

With that, Lemon began laughing as former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spokesperson Alice Stewart and Trump surrogate Jack Kingston sat uncomfortably by until Lemon composed himself.

Stewart gamely offered, “I want Hope Hicks to write my eulogy — right now.”

Watch the video below via CNN:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
New York Gov. Cuomo hires Trump adviser after huge donations
