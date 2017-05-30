Watch Don Lemon lose his sh*t while reading Trump’s cringeworthy ‘magnetic personality’ statement

Laughing Don Lemon -- CNN screengrab

During a panel discussion on President Donald Trump’s rough day with the press, CNN host Don Lemon took time out to read from the White House’s now-infamous statement stating the president “has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy,” before busting out laughing.

As Lemon noted, “I want to talk about [White House communications official] Hope Hicks who put put this story, this response today that said, ‘President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy, which is infectious to those around him. He has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an arena of 30,000. He has built great relationships throughout his life and treats everyone with respect. He is brilliant with a great sense of humor … and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more than even they thought possible.”

With that, Lemon began laughing as former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spokesperson Alice Stewart and Trump surrogate Jack Kingston sat uncomfortably by until Lemon composed himself.

Stewart gamely offered, “I want Hope Hicks to write my eulogy — right now.”

Watch the video below via CNN: