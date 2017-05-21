WATCH: Donald Trump dances with Saudi sword dancers – kind of
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump Danced With Saudi Sword Dancers (Kind Of)
Things for President Donald Trump back home might be rocky—what with an investigation into his administrations ties to Russia and a controversy over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey—but that didn’t mean he couldn’t take a nice dance break Saturday during his first overseas trip as leader of the free world. Trump danced—or at…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion