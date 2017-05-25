Watch: Ex-State Dept. spokesman slams Trump for making America look ‘cheap and small’ at NATO meeting

Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby on CNN (screengrab)

The former spokesperson for the United States Department of State was not impressed with the diplomatic conduct of President Donald Trump at the NATO summit.

Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “I thought it was poorly done.”

“He could have come to Brussels with a unifying positive message,” Admiral Kirby explained. “Instead he lectured and he nagged them.”

The former Naval Academy instructor had this to say about the domestic political implications of President Trump’s conduct.

“It will play well to the people who voted for him,” Admiral Kirby suggested. “This is a president that couldn’t play dead in a cowboy movie.”

Kirby received smiles and laughter from the other panelists, before once again getting serious.

“He had a chance to show the United States as the big country we are, instead he made us look cheap and small,” Kirby concluded.

