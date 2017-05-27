WATCH: Ex-Veep Joe Biden blisters Trump’s ‘hate speech’ in Cornell commencement address

Vice President Joe Biden speaks on stage at an event to discuss the about the minimum wage at the Javitz Convention Center in New York, on Sept. 10, 2015. Photo by Brendan McDermid for Reuters.

Former Vice President Joe Bidentook some sharp jabs at President Donald Trump while addressing the graduating class at Cornell University on Saturday.

Without mentioning the Republican president by name, it was hard to miss who he was attacking when he railed against “hate speech and fringe ideologies.”

“I thought we had passed the days when it was acceptable for political leaders at local and national levels to bestow legitimacy on hate speech and fringe ideologies. But the world is changing so rapidly,” Biden told the graduates.

“The immigrant, the minority, the transgender, anyone not like me became a scapegoat,” Biden continued. “Just build a wall, keep Muslims from coming into the United States.”

“There are a lot of folks out there who are both afraid and susceptible to this kind of negative appeal. We saw the forces of populism not only here but around the world call to close our nation’s gates against the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” he added.

