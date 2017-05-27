WATCH: Fox News mocks Hillary Clinton for coughing in speech, praises Trump’s ‘strength’ at G7 summit
As anyone with access to the internet can attest to, there hasn’t exactly been a lack of news to pick from: President Donald Trump’s possible collusion with the Russian Kremlin during the 2016 election and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s decision to break 18 years of tradition by declining to host a Ramadan event at the…
