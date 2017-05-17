WATCH: GOP Rep. Kinzinger says special prosecutor or indie commission needed to investigate Trump scandals

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) (Screen cap).

A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday told CNN that either an independent commission or a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the assorted scandals swirling around President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said that the latest revelations about James Comey writing a memo claiming that Trump had asked him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn have led him to conclude that Congress can no longer handle the sole responsibility of conducting an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s time that we look at the idea of — whether it’s an independent commission or a special prosecutor or whatever,” he said, before explaining that this issue had become too politically charged for Congress to handle by itself.

Camerota noted that Kinzinger in the past had not endorsed appointing a special prosecutor and asked him if this meant he had lost faith in Congress’s ability to do its job.

“I haven’t lost faith in their investigation, I think it ought to continue, I think we’re doing really good work,” he said. “But yesterday, when we begin to see memos… when we begin to hear about the potential of asking the FBI director to stop an investigation, this has raised real red flags in the level of seriousness.”

WATCH: GOP lawmaker says special prosecutor or… by sarahburris