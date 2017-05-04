WATCH: House Dems chant ‘na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye’ at GOP after Trumpcare passes

Democrats chant at Republicans in the House of Representatives after the passage of Trumpcare (Screen cap).

House Democrats on Thursday taunted their Republican counterparts after they voted to pass the American Health Care Act, a bill that is estimated to take away health insurance from 24 million Americans.

As soon as the House Republicans cast the deciding 216th vote in favor of the legislation, Democrats in the chamber began chanting, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!”

The Democrats did this because they believe that passing the AHCA — which one opinion poll conducted in March showed had support of just 17% of voters — would be a massive millstone around the Republican Party’s neck as it heads into the 2018 midterm elections.

The GOP passed the AHCA on Thursday by a very slim margin of 217 in favor to 213 opposed, and many of the votes came from districts that Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.

Watch the video of Democrats chanting below.