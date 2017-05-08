WATCH: John Oliver explains why net neutrality is in trouble and puts the heat on the FCC
One of the first John Oliver segments to gain national attention came in 2014, when he called for viewers to flood the FCC’s website with comments opposing net neutrality restrictions. The next day, that site crashed due to “technical difficulties with our comment system.” It was the first of many instances in which Oliver would spur…
