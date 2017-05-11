WATCH LIVE: Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pictured on September 21, 2016 (FBI PHOTO)

Andrew McCabe, who is now the acting director of the FBI after the ouster of James Comey, is testifying today before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

McCabe and other federal intelligence chiefs are scheduled to testify about global threats to the United States and its allies starting at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday.

Comey was scheduled to testify at the panel before his firing. What was supposed to be a routine intelligence hearing is now expected to involve questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with the FBI.

