WATCH LIVE: Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Eric W. Dolan

11 May 2017 at 09:12 ET                   
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pictured on September 21, 2016 (FBI PHOTO)

Andrew McCabe, who is now the acting director of the FBI after the ouster of James Comey, is testifying today before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

McCabe and other federal intelligence chiefs are scheduled to testify about global threats to the United States and its allies starting at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday.

Comey was scheduled to testify at the panel before his firing. What was supposed to be a routine intelligence hearing is now expected to involve questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with the FBI.

Watch live video, courtesy of PBS Newshour, below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
