WATCH: Live coverage of French presidential election between centrist Macron and far right’s Le Pen
French voters are going to the polls to select their next president, choosing between upstart centrist Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old former banker, andthe far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen.
The election has roiled France with Macron stepping in late to oppose Le Pen and her extremist agenda.
Polls close polls close at 7 p.m. except in larger cities where the polls will close at 8 — with the results expected to be announced almost immediately after.
You can watch live coverage below via YouTube:
