WATCH: Live coverage of French presidential election between centrist Macron and far right’s Le Pen

Tom Boggioni

07 May 2017 at 11:26 ET                   
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron (Youtube)

French voters are going to the polls to select their next president, choosing between upstart centrist Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old former banker, andthe far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The election has roiled France with Macron stepping in late to oppose Le Pen and her extremist agenda.

Polls close polls close at 7 p.m. except in larger cities where the polls will close at 8 — with the results expected to be announced almost immediately after.

You can watch live coverage below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
