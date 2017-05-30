WATCH LIVE: Police responding to armed gunman at Orlando International Airport

Police respond to armed gunman at Orlando International Airport (Screengrab)

Police on Tuesday responded to an armed man at Orlando Internal airport, News 6 reports.

The man reportedly pulled out a gun in the airport as passengers tried to calm him.

“Put it down, bud, put it down,” witnesses can be heard saying, according to a video of the incident. “We’re gonna help you man.”

OIA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said police have surrounded the man near a rental car kiosk in one area of the airport.

