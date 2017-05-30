WATCH LIVE: Police responding to armed gunman at Orlando International Airport
Police on Tuesday responded to an armed man at Orlando Internal airport, News 6 reports.
The man reportedly pulled out a gun in the airport as passengers tried to calm him.
“Put it down, bud, put it down,” witnesses can be heard saying, according to a video of the incident. “We’re gonna help you man.”
OIA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said police have surrounded the man near a rental car kiosk in one area of the airport.
Watch the livefeed below, via Fox 10 Pheonix:
