WATCH LIVE: Sen. Chuck Schumer holds a press conference with Senate Democrats after Comey firing

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had expressed considerable concern about James Comey — but even he warned President Donald Trump that firing the FBI director was a “big mistake.”

Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack Schumer for what he called “indignant” acts for bashing Comey while not supporting his firing by Trump.

Schumer has called for an independent prosecutor to handle the Russia investigation moving forward.

