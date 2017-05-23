WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA chief Brennan testifies about Russia before House Intelligence Committee
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan will appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on May 23, as part of its investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, the committee said on Wednesday.
Brennan will appear in a session open to the public and press, followed by a closed session.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion