Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA chief Brennan testifies about Russia before House Intelligence Committee

Reuters

23 May 2017 at 10:08 ET                   
Former CIA Director John Brennan (Wikipedia)

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan will appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on May 23, as part of its investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, the committee said on Wednesday.

Brennan will appear in a session open to the public and press, followed by a closed session.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Republicans in red states are panicked over upcoming elections — thanks to Donald Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+