WATCH LIVE: Ex-CIA chief Brennan testifies about Russia before House Intelligence Committee

Former CIA Director John Brennan (Wikipedia)

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan will appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on May 23, as part of its investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, the committee said on Wednesday.

Brennan will appear in a session open to the public and press, followed by a closed session.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)