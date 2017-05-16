WATCH LIVE: National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster expected to address Trump intel reports
National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday. McMaster is expected to address reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister during a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office last week. Watch live video of the press briefing below:
