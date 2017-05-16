Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster expected to address Trump intel reports

Eric W. Dolan

16 May 2017 at 10:10 ET                   
Army Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster (Pentagon)

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday. McMaster is expected to address reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister during a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office last week. Watch live video of the press briefing below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
