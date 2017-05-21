Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia

Noor Al-Sibai

21 May 2017 at 08:31 ET                   
President Donald Trump at at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

On May 21, President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech on Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during his first international tour as president.

The president’s controversial Islam speech has left some critics scratching their heads in light of Trump’s critical rhetoric and actions regarding Muslims.

The speech was reportedly written by his aide Stephen Miller, who was one of the architects of the president’s two failed travel bans.

You can watch livestreams of the speech below, via MSNBC and NBC.

