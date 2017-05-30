WATCH: MSNBC’s Mika delivers devastating rundown of Trump-Russia bombshells over the last month

Brad Reed 30 May 2017 at 08:13 ET

May has been a very busy month for news about the Russian election meddling scandal that’s currently engulfing the Trump administration — in fact, there’s been so much news that it can be hard to keep track.

Nonetheless, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday delivered a devastating summary of every Trump-Russia bombshell that has dropped in the last month alone, and it paints a damning portrait of a White House besieged by multiple scandals.

Her summary starts off with a New York Times report on May 11 in which it was revealed that President Donald Trump demanded loyalty from former FBI Director James Comey, who refused to comply.

After that, she went on to a Washington Post report about Trump spilling highly classified information to Russian government officials in the Oval Office, then to a New York Times report about Comey’s memo describing how Trump asked him to drop the Flynn investigation, then to an NBC News report that both fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were the focus of probes into possible collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

And Brzezinski wasn’t even close to finished yet, as she listed revelations about investigations into Flynn’s lobbying activities, about Trump telling Russian officials that he fired Comey to relieve “great pressure” from the Russia investigation, and about Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner becoming a major focus in the investigation due to his efforts to create a “back channel” between Russian officials and the Trump presidential transition team.

Watch the full video below.