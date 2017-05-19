WATCH: Seth Meyers jokes Trump ‘warned us about himself’ as special counsel probes Russia links
“The pace at which Trump scandals have been unfolding over the past week has been mind-boggling,” said Seth Meyers to open his “A Closer Look” segment on NBC’s Late Night Thursday. Meyers pointed out the irony of former FBI director Robert Mueller investigating possible collusion between the Trump election campaign and Russia. On the campaign trail,…
