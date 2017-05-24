WATCH: Stephen Colbert’s ‘Twitter-vention’ for Trump
Stephen Colbert—television host and now full-time Trump satirist—staged his own Twitter intervention for Donald Trump on The Late Show Tuesday night, following a report last week that White House aides tried in vain to curb the president’s impulsive social media habit. The late-night comedian reacted to the news saying, “You can’t take Twitter away from Trump.…
