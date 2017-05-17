We Are Still Talking About the Civil War in 2017
Black state representatives in Louisiana left the House floor Monday after their colleagues voted in favor of a bill that aims to keep the Confederate flag flying high in the South. Republican Representative Thomas Carmody’s bill prevents the removal of statues or plaques that commemorate historic events, which includes Confederate statues and monuments, unless local people…
