We Are Still Talking About the Civil War in 2017

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 23:39 ET                   
Group of people holding Confederate flags (via Creative Commons)

Black state representatives in Louisiana left the House floor Monday after their colleagues voted in favor of a bill that aims to keep the Confederate flag flying high in the South. Republican Representative Thomas Carmody’s bill prevents the removal of statues or plaques that commemorate historic events, which includes Confederate statues and monuments, unless local people…

