Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘We can’t hide behind a wall’: Obama taunts Donald Trump’s isolationism after rock-star welcome in Berlin

German Press Agency

25 May 2017 at 12:10 ET                   
President Barack Obama at the University of Chicago (Photo: Screen capture)

Berlin (dpa) – Former US president Barack Obama discussed his legacy and the liberal values he champions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday after receiving a rock-star welcome at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Speaking at a panel discussion to mark Germany’s Protestant Church Assembly, Obama said that Merkel had been one of his “favourite partners”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Internet cheers as French president beats Trump at his own ‘bullsh*t macho handshake game’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+