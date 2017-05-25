‘We can’t hide behind a wall’: Obama taunts Donald Trump’s isolationism after rock-star welcome in Berlin
Berlin (dpa) – Former US president Barack Obama discussed his legacy and the liberal values he champions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday after receiving a rock-star welcome at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Speaking at a panel discussion to mark Germany’s Protestant Church Assembly, Obama said that Merkel had been one of his “favourite partners”…
