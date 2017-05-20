‘We did not touch this subject’: Russian foreign minister denies discussing Comey firing with Trump

President Donald Trump meeting with Russia's American ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (via Creative Commons).

Speaking at a new conference on Saturday in Cyprus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that President Donald Trump discussed the firing of FBI Director James Comey during an Oval Office meeting, CNN is reporting.

Speaking with Russian media outlet TASS, Lavrov dismissed reports that Trump boasted of firing Comey, as well as calling the ex-FBI head a “nut job,” and saying the firing eased “pressure” on him.

“We did not touch this subject,” Lavrov said — referring to the meeting with Trump at the White House on May 10, just one day after Trump surprisingly fired Comey.

According to leaks coming the White House, Trump also reportedly shared highly classified materials with Russian officials which has riled Democrats and Republicans alike.

TASS was the Russian news agency allowed in to take pictures of the Oval Office meeting after U.S. media was barred from attending.